Phantomx Market Capitalization Achieves $4,451.70 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 83.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 90.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $4,451.70 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00624114 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00033300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.32 or 0.03795271 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 12,335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000610 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

