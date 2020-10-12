Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $335,001.88 and approximately $37.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00051425 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,474.05 or 1.00055584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00622490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.01020046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00105465 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,254,825 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

