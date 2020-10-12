Pi Financial Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Pi Financial restated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$4.80 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.74 million and a P/E ratio of -15.16.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.29 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 153,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.36, for a total value of C$820,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$134,100. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$82,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,239,656.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,359.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

