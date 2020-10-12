Polis Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Polis has a market cap of $4.44 million and $2,210.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00003938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

