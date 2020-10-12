PopularCoin (POP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 105.5% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $90,002.19 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00437878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00051555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,473.40 or 1.00029629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,125,480,099 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

