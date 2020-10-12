PotCoin Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $213.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,471.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.98 or 0.03347149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.02080044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00437942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.01119644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00639063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00047594 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,856,516 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

