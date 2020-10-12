Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Precigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $55,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $44,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $140,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,965,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

