Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.58 ($13.62).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €11.56 ($13.59) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.75. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

