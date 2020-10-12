ProximaX Price Reaches $0.0011 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $165,351.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00273246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00098661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01468137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155467 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

