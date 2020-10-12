Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $117,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,421. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

