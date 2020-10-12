Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.80 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.86. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$55,445.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,403.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,274,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,242.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

