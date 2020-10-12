Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.22.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $644.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 45.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 153,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 120,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.