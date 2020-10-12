Raymond James Boosts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $37.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.91.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $35.53 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TPI Composites by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TPI Composites by 682.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 171,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 40.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.