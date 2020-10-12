Raymond James Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $93.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of XYL opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $91.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,724 shares of company stock worth $3,811,958. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,286,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xylem by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 240,978 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

