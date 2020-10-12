Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.