Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.65 million and $148,025.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

