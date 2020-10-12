RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. RED has a market cap of $244,630.09 and approximately $4,678.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. In the last seven days, RED has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00437942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003018 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

