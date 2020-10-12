Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.48. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 259.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

