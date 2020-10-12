Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.48. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 259.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit