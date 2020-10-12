Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.48. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.
Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.