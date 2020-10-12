Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 127,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,105. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.