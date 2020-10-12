Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.82.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Susan Perlmutter sold 70,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,572,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 238,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Repay by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.