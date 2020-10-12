REPO (REPO) Market Cap Reaches $11.79 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. REPO has a total market cap of $11.79 million and $174.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00275294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.01469711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00155981 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

