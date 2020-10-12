Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

