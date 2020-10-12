Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit