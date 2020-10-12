REVV Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $689,936.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00273246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00098661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01468137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155467 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

