Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $7.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,329. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,326 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 380.2% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,680,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,405,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 587,200 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.