Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.48.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $223.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $228.33.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,997 shares of company stock valued at $55,611,479 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $3,305,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 265.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

