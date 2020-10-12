Rosenblatt Securities Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $65.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ambarella by 23.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

