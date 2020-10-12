Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SBGSY opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

