Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $137.50 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

