Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royal Mail from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.84. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

