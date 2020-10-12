RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.90.

NYSE:RPM opened at $87.24 on Thursday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 718,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,944,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.1% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

