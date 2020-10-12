S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €27.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.10 ($35.41).

ETR SANT opened at €19.46 ($22.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.85. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12. S&T has a 1-year low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a 1-year high of €26.18 ($30.80).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

