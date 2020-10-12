SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHYY. ValuEngine upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

SCHYY opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.24. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.