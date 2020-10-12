Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €94.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.92 ($125.79).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €117.25 ($137.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €116.68 and a 200-day moving average of €102.80. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

