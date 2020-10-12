Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.90.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.17. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 321,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $119,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $443,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.