ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $541.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,700 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 252.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ScanSource by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

