ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $541.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,700 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 252.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ScanSource by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
