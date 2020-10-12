Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.31 ($8.60).

SHA stock opened at €5.81 ($6.83) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.18.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

