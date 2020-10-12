Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of SBSNF opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

