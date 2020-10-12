Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.12. 12,371,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,047,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 62.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

