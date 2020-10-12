Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €108.60 ($127.76) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a fifty day moving average of €105.16 and a 200 day moving average of €93.12.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

