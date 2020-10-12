Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of 191.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

