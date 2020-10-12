Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of 191.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About Schnitzer Steel Industries
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.
