Scotiabank Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$55.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.20. Linamar has a one year low of C$24.57 and a one year high of C$49.81.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$923.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 4.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.