Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $465,390.78 and approximately $26.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,480.45 or 1.00074685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00623867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.01015285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00105697 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

