Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. 295,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,737. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

