SHIELD Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,129.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 50.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $235,712.52 and approximately $2,129.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,471.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.98 or 0.03347149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.02080044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00437942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.01119644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00639063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00047594 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

