Siemens’ (SIEGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Vertical Group upgraded Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Siemens stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Siemens has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

