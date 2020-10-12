SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. SJM has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

