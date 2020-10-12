SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. SJM has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.
About SJM
