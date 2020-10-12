SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $53.54 on Thursday. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

