SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONVY. Morgan Stanley raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of SONVY opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.76. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.