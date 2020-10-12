South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

SPFI opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

