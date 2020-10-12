Sparkpoint Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $230,908.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00273788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.01467429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155404 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,783,194,452 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.